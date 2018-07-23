Don’t miss one of nature’s grandest spectacles on Friday, 27 July when the full moon will slip into Earth's shadow for a total lunar eclipse. Pic: Supplied

The public can join members of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa the association of amateur astronomers as well as professional astronomers from the South African Astronomical Observatory on Friday, 27 July between 7 pm and 9.30pm, when the full moon will slip into Earth's shadow for a total lunar eclipse. These organisations will offer the public a guided tour with an array of telescopes set up along the Flagpole Terrace at the V&A Waterfront.

Time From 18h00 - the eclipse occurs between 19h00 and 21h30

Venue Flagpole Terrace, V&A Waterfront

Six telescopes will be available for people to view when the natural spectacle, the first central lunar eclipse since 15 June 2011, and possibly the last one until 2029.

The evening's observing programme will begin at sunset at 6pm.

The public can tour the Solar System with an array of telescopic instruments ranging in size from 72mm to 250mm in diameter. A broad array of planets including Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will be visible for telescopic viewing, weather permitting.

The full Moon will begin to darken as it enters the earth's shadow at 7.15pm, with totality beginning at 9.30pm. The duration of total eclipse will be approximately two hours. The sight of the Moon in total eclipse will be striking with or without visual aide