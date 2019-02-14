From Valentine's inspired cakes and desserts to red velvet torte with cream cheese, Emirates travellers will be spoilt for choice this year. Picture: Supplied.

Ifyou are travelling with Emirates this Valentine's Day, you are in for a treat. The airline is celebrating the season of love with its customers on board and in its lounges this Valentine’s Day. The celebrations kick off in Emirates’ network of lounges, including its lounge at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport and in Cape Town International Airport.

In the Emirates First and Business Class lounges in Dubai from the February13-15 , customers can enjoy:

A Valentine’s champagne treats with the lively and generous notes of Moet & Chandon Rosé Impérial.

A selection of Valentine's inspired cakes and desserts including heart-shaped dark chocolate raspberry truffle, strawberry eton mess with mini heart sprinkles, red velvet cupcakes and red velvet ice cream.

Valentine’s Day coffee infusions by Coffee Planet and special biscuits from Costa Coffee.

A special Voss water infusion of strawberry & watermelon

Specially flavoured teas from Dilmah including chamomile and black iced tea and a rum-based Moroccan mint mojito black iced tea, which will be paired with Florentines and cookies

Emirates’ special pampering services in the lounges like the Timeless Spa and shoe shine services will also have special deals

Complimentary bottle engraving on the purchase of spirits from Le Clos, a fine wines and luxury spirits retailer in the lounge

Across most of Emirates’ network of 42 lounges worldwide, Emirates’ chefs have prepared heart-shaped culinary creations or the occasion. From February13-15 , there will also be a special selection of Valentine’s inspired desserts including:

Mud cake with a chocolate ganache, berry coulis and decorated with white chocolate hearts in lounges in Australia.

White chocolate mousse with strawberry and passion fruit in lounges in the UK.

Chocolate covered strawberries with coconut flakes in Emirates lounges in Boston, LAX and JFK.

Pink macaroon and heart-shaped mousse cakes in Shanghai.

Red velvet torte with cream cheese and strawberry tart in Cairo.

In a statement, they revealed that onboard meals will be seasoned with a touch of romance to complement the regionally inspired cuisine. On Valentine’s Day itself, Emirates will serve a special selection of desserts on longer flights across its network. Snack baskets in First Class will feature strawberry and cream flavoured Lakrids liquorice while First and Business, customers can choose a Strawberry feuilletine with layered white chocolate mousse and strawberry jelly decorated with hearts for an after meal treat. In Economy Class, customers will be served a dark chocolate mousse topped with candied hearts for dessert

There's also romantic movies on board. Romantic comedies such as Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding & Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and the 1973 classic The Way We Were will be featured.

Emirates’ also curated music playlist called ‘Romantic Moments' and ‘Love at First Flight’ featuring love songs. Customers can also create their own playlists of music, movies and TV shows on the Emirates app ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once on board.



