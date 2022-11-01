VFS Global shares tips to ensure your visa application is a seamless process

It’s quite hard to believe that two years ago travel across the world came to a pause all because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions have now been lifted in many parts across the globe and many are itching to get moving.

People around the world are ready to travel but some have questions about travelling post pandemic. Having launched the concept of visa process outsourcing in 2001, VFS (Visa Facilitation Services) has Visa Application Centres (VACs) in more than 144 countries covering 116 nationalities, and has processed more than 200 million visa applications. At a recent roadshow held at their Rivonia offices in Joburg, Hariprasad Viswanathan, regional head Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global shared insight on travel trends in a post-pandemic landscape.

Viswanathan also spoke about South Africans’ preferences when it comes to business and leisure travel. He explained the role of the company which focuses on the administration process of visa applications. “The opening of international borders, the lifting of travel restrictions, the reviving of international flights and reopening of on-campus classes by overseas universities are the major contributors to the current increase in visa applications and outbound traffic from South Africa this year,” Viswanathan said. The return of prominent, international sporting events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup currently taking place, as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup have also given people reason to travel.

Viswanathan advised travellers to plan ahead for visa applications. The process should be started months before the desired travel date. VFS Global, following the pandemic, has observed several shifts in customer preferences and needs. Health and safety concerns have become major factors in people’s decisions on where and when to travel, and in how they approach the visa application process. This shift has changed the visa application process and VFS Global has come to the part by offering tailor-made services that ensure a seamless travel experience.

One thing the pandemic taught many of us, is how digital transformation is inevitable with many people taking joy in the convenience that online interactions allow. “Applicants are more receptive to services such as the VFS Global’s Digital Document Check, which allows would-be travellers to get their application documents validated online before visiting the centre, thereby reducing time spent,” said Viswanathan said. Online interactions may be great but they do not come without risks, VFS Global is well aware of the threat to cybersecurity and has deployed cutting-edge security solutions to protect against any potential data breaches.

“Most importantly, data security is fully entrenched within the design and functioning of our processes,” said Viswanathan said. “Our travellers’ security and peace of mind are of the utmost importance to us and we remain fully committed to maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity. Over the years, we have made significant investments in robust and highly-secure systems, controls and processes to ensure everyone’s safety and privacy,” Viswanathan said. VFS Global has created a service that is easy to use and caters for every kind of traveller.

Their premium lounge is perfect for the traveller who doesn’t want to do the administrative process as they can sit back and relax while someone does this for them, at an additional cost. If you are planning a group trip to Italy for instance, VFS Global has a service that comes to your doorstep and facilitates the entire process for you at your chosen location. It is important to note that VFS Global does not speed up a visa application process or approve but submits applications to the relevant embassy who will then make the final decision.