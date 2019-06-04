Spongebob Squarepants has gone international. Picture: Nickelodeon

Let us travel the world with popular cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants.



Over the weekend, a string of memes of everyone's favourite yellow sponge took over the internet. From Paris, Egypt to New York, Spongebob is taking over the world.





The meme first surfaced when Twitter user, @DlXlENORMOUS posted a photoshopped imaged of a Parisian Spongebob over the weekend. Another user @afadisborn also posted a series of memes, but the account has since been suspended.





According to Popbuzz.com, the meme has reimagined SpongeBob to other iconic TV characters and superstars, from Nicki Minaj, Spider-Man and Beyonce.

Spongebob is meme-worthy. From Evil Patrick to the Spongebob out of breath meme, the cartoon character always finds a way to warm our hearts.

This meme is no different. We now need to see a Spongebob in South Africa meme.



