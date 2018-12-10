FILE PHOTO

Virgin Atlantic pilots are currently planning to strike for 22nd-25th December, 30th December to 2nd January, 4th-7th January.



The strike appears to be over reviews of the benefits the airline offers its pilots.





Professional Pilots Union (PPU) spokesperson Steve Johnson, a former Virgin Atlantic pilot and Red Arrows pilot, said in a statement: "It’s the last straw; Virgin Atlantic has consistently refused to recognise the PPU as a legitimate and independent union, essentially disenfranchising our members".





"Despite the rhetoric that consultations are inclusive of all staff and unions, in practice this doesn’t happen. We hope that Virgin acknowledge the mandate our members have given us, and help avoid strike action by recognising the PPU and halt the benefits review that is so damaging to our members long-term security".





"Our door is - and has always been - open to Virgin to take the necessary steps to prevent any disruption for Christmas travellers".



