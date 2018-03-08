The three new ways to fly will allow customers to choose the product that suits their budget and travel style

Part of a wider investment to deliver innovations on the ground and in the air Virgin Atlantic yesterday announced the launch of three new ways to fly economy as part of a multi-million pound investment in the cabin for the 21st century traveller.

Recognising that one size doesn’t fit all, from spring 2018 Virgin Atlantic will introduce ‘economy delight, ‘economy classic’ and ‘economy light’ tickets. The three new ways to fly will allow customers to choose the product that suits their budget and travel style – but never compromise on inclusive food and drink, unrivalled service, and in-flight entertainment.

Economy delight will offer the leading economy product of any UK airline - customers will enjoy a seat with 34-inch legroom, priority check in and boarding as well as advanced seat assignment.

Economy classic will now offer free seat assignment – providing extra reassurance for families and groups that they can sit together.

The new economy light ticket will always offer Virgin Atlantic’s lowest fare - making long haul travel affordable and accessible for millennials, and customers jetting off on city breaks.