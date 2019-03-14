This campaign will help put a face to a large number of young Africans with missed opportunities in areas of education, tourism, health and work among many sectors they would thrive in

In a bid to encourage Africans to share stories about the challenges they've faced with intra-continent travel, #VisaFreeAfrica recently introduced the 55 Voices for a Visa Free Africa writing competition. Driven by the Kigali Global Shapers in partnership with National Aviation Services (the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets), Visa Free Africa is a global campaign with the intention of facilitating mobility in Africa.

Kigali Global Shapers, a community whose vision is to create a platform that engages with the youth to inspire innovation and change launched the writing competition to build further awareness on the importance of achieving a visa free Africa. This campaign will help put a face to a large number of young Africans with missed opportunities in areas of education, tourism, health and work among many sectors they would thrive in.

Participation

The “55Voices4Africa” competition is open to all African nationals between the ages of 18 to 30 years. To participate in the competition, one should submit a story that is a narrative based on an experience the writer or someone they know has faced when traveling to or from an African country that involved a tedious process to acquire a visa.

The essay should be no more than 1,000 words in a narrative nonfiction style written in English, French, Arabic or Portuguese.

Deadline for submissions is 15 April 2019 at 11:59 PM GMT (1:59 PM CAT). The submitted story must be an original work, entirely owned by the entrant, and does not infringe on the copyright, trademark, intellectual property privacy or other rights of any third party under applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To submit your entry visit: www.VisaFreeAfrica.com. Winners will be announced by 30 April 2019.



