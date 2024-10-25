Visit northern KZN to connect with nature in its rawest form

The northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal offer a rugged yet majestic glimpse into nature in the province, unsullied by concrete jungles and pollution. This area offers the sublime parts of the region, perfect for numerous activities that are tied to grounding and connecting with nature. One such town is Newcastle, quaint and often overlooked, tourists can find many hidden treasures.

The KZN Tourism and Film Authority even said this part can even hold a candle to the Western Cape’s esteemed Garden Route. “If you take a detour from the N3 and have an open mind, you can be amazed,” said Amanda Mathe. Within sight of the sublime Drakensberg Mountains, Newcastle is an uncut gem. Hiking on its terrain can open one to deeper appreciation of the wilderness. With wild grass that changes with the seasons and dotted with native trees, this is a dream hiking spot.

Tsebiso Maruping with other hikers. Picture: KZN Tourism and Film Authority Award-winning hiking guide and physiotherapist Tsebiso Maruping, the founder of Hikeobics, a business that promotes an active hiking lifestyle from Newcastle in Northern KZN, encouraged travellers to come the region. “We run hikes on a monthly basis where the community purchases tickets then comes in and we hike. “There are other curated experiences that we do that include adventure activities such as camping. We also sell gym and active wear,” said Maruping.

She said she grew up being ‘sporty’ and put this passion into establishing and discovering trails in the community. “A number of people of people who have come hiking are my former patients as well, just to see if the treatment has made an impact.” Another person who shares in the enthusiasm for the area is Dr Brian Wilson who owns the Grey Goose Game Lodge.

The lodge harnesses from its surroundings and produce a lot of its meat, honey, herbs, eggs and more. The owner of the lodge, Dr Brian Wilson. Picture: Xolile Mtembu / IOL The lodge also has an initiative with the Majuba TVET College where students assist in the premises. Wilson said they are also looking to work with agriculture students. Lining the property are numerous bunnies, which make for adorable selfie moments. There are also ostriches and mulberry and other fruit trees.

“The whole aim of the lodge is to teach them how to run around and enjoy nature. They come here from townships, concrete jungles... We host a lot of children and they come here to get closer to nature,” he said. The garden initiative in the lodge is head speared by Sandile Dlamini who has a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Sandile Dlamini who has a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture runs a gardening initiative at the Grey Goose Game Lodge. Picture: KZN Tourism and Film Authority Dlamini runs an organic garden which utilises all it needs, manure,compost and for pest control companion plants such as lavender, onion and mint from the area.

Saving water is a big part of the initiative. “We use a drip irrigation system here, water is targeted at the vegetables,” he said. Dlamini also highlighted the importance of organic farming such as the vegetables being healthier since they do not have chemicals. The organic garden at Grey Goose Game Lodge. Picture: KZN Tourism and Film Authority *Xolile Mtembu was hosted by the KZN Tourism and Film Authority and was a guest at the Grey Goose Game Lodge.