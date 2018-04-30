Public voting is now open for guests, patrons and supporters to cast their votes for their favourite travel destination in South Africa.

Taking place on Thursday, 20 September 2018. The awards ​ceremony ​commemorates key ​industry ​players in the South Africa’s ​travel and ​tourism sector. Public voting is now open for guests, patrons and supporters to cast their votes on both the Discount Traveler and Top Destination Awards websites.

The Sanlam Top Destination Awards is an annual hospitality awards program culminating in a grand gala evening, celebrating the finest establishments throughout South Africa.

Founded by Granadilla Media, Creators of Discount Traveler South Africa and The Traveler Mag SA, the esteemed ceremony enters its fourth year, continuing to promote in- and out-bound tourism in South Africa.

Entries for establishments are free with automatic nomination upon listing on Discount Traveler South Africa.

There are 10 categories in which establishments can compete to receive the title of Top Destination in their respective star gradings:

Backpackers, Bed & Breakfast, Caravans and Camping, Country House, Game Lodge, Guest House, Hotel, Lodge, Self-Catering, Farm Accommodation.

Last year, each finalist received a certificate as well as advertising in The Traveler Mag to the value of R 10 000.

35 Establishments walked away with the title of Top Destination in their category and star grading.

Winners each received an additional R25 000 in advertising and an Authentically African trophy hand-crafted by Rialheim ceramics.

Voters can win incredible prizes, including one of four uniquely crafted David Green time pieces, valued at R 4 000.

Voting closes on 1st of August 2018.