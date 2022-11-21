‘Was I an a**hole for taking my shoes off on a flight?’

I don’t know how you feel about cheese curls, I love the taste but the smell is enough to make one gag. Most wouldn’t want to admit it, but some people’s feet are better left in a shoe, because it reeks. However, for a Reddit user, it wasn’t the case.

Story continues below Advertisement

Under ‘Am I the Asshole?’ on Reddit, a man recently posted AITA for taking off my shoes on a flight? He shares he travelled to another country to attend a metal concert. While on the flight, he wore Dr Martens which were ‘“heavy and big” and wouldn’t fit in his carry on, and he didn’t want to sit with them on in a small space. ‘’So I made sure they don’t smell, preventively sprayed them with shoe spray before I left home. When I sat down in my seat, I took my shoes off and put on fresh socks. My shoes were under my legs, they weren’t bothering any one,’’ he wrote.

However, when a woman was about to take her seat next to him, she noticed that he was not wearing shoes; she lost her marbles and called him “disgusting”. Did his feet look like a scene from the foot doctor show? ‘’I tried explaining that I had clean socks but she demanded I put my shoes back on. I refused.’’

Story continues below Advertisement

She called for help but was reminded by the stewardess that he had not broken any rules, so nothing could be done. ‘’The lady was huffing and puffing all throughout it the flight (she also filmed me when she was berating me so who knows, it may be online by now). But I tried to ignore her and just put my headphones on.’’ She is kind of acting like a classic Karen, it could’ve been an issue if his feet reeked like old onions but that wasn’t the case.

Story continues below Advertisement

He continued to say that the woman complained until they were giving in their passports, but nobody was phased. Some users said that he should’ve kept his shoes on and others had no problem with it at all. ‘’I just had a couple 5+ hour flights to Vegas and back and no one (at least around me) took their shoes off. It’s a pretty well-known courtesy rule that you keep your shoes on.’’