Cape Town - I recently spent a few hours aboard the Cunard Queen Elizabeth when it docked in Cape Town for 24 hours.
The ship is currently on a world cruise from Southampton to Perth.
There's no tacky glitz on The Queen Elizabeth - the focus is on British heritage, a bygone era where there was a sense of occasion. Guests can enjoy pursuits like ballroom-dancing, croquet and afternoon tea which includes an orchestra, white-gloved waiters, finger sandwiches and scones with clotted cream.
The decor is a tribute to the Art Deco period, including the 6-meter three-dimensional sculpture of the bow of the original Queen Elizabeth by the Queen's nephew David Linley, which presides over the main grand staircase.
We chatted with the ship’s captain, Inger Thorhauge, in the Commodore Lounge, who gave us an insight into what it takes to be the only female captain in the Cunard fleet - and only 1 of 7 female cruise-liner captains in the world.
The ship has 1034 cabins and takes 2068 passengers in total, with a crew of 1005 - having a 2-1 passenger to staff ratio.
There are a total of 130 chefs on board, ensuring that everyone’s needs are catered to.
The dining options are endless - with a choice of 7 restaurants on board - the Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill, Queens Grill, the Golden Lion Pub, Kings Court or the Lido.
I enjoyed a superb lunch in the Britannia Club, which has gorgeous Art Deco touches in the curved panels and lavish sconces, as well as a sweeping staircase that takes guests to the second level.
With many passengers being retirees the atmosphere is focused on relaxed activities, including lectures, dance classes and live theatre entertainment in the evening.
The wood-panelled library contains 40 000 books and has comfy leather chairs that give one the feeling that you have entered a gentleman's country club.
Churchill's Cigar Bar is a wood panelled smoking area with memorabilia from the mid 19th century.
For guests who enjoy being pampered, the Royal spa offers state of the art facilities and an impressive hydrotherapy area that includes heated loungers overlooking the ocean.
The Commodore Lounge is situated at the front of the ship with panoramic views of the ocean and is home to the original QE2 bell as well as models of the Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.
The Queens Room is the impressive 300-meter dance floor which is a replica of the ballroom at Balmoral where guests can dance beneath huge shimmering crystal chandeliers.
Equally as impressive as the ballroom is the Royal Court Theatre. Spanning three decks, it has private boxes, where guests can sip champagne while watching theatre productions.
I would imagine that spending time on The Queen Elizabeth sailing across the oceans, passengers would feel as if they've stepped back in time. The Art Deco ambiance, afternoon tea, superb food, grand public areas and high staff to passenger ratio would give passengers a taste of what they would have experienced during the golden age of ocean liner travel.
A world cruise on The Queen Elizabeth has been added to my bucket list.