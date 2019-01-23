Cape Town - I recently spent a few hours aboard the Cunard Queen Elizabeth when it docked in Cape Town for 24 hours.

The ship is currently on a world cruise from Southampton to Perth.





There's no tacky glitz on The Queen Elizabeth - the focus is on British heritage, a bygone era where there was a sense of occasion. Guests can enjoy pursuits like ballroom-dancing, croquet and afternoon tea which includes an orchestra, white-gloved waiters, finger sandwiches and scones with clotted cream.





The decor is a tribute to the Art Deco period, including the 6-meter three-dimensional sculpture of the bow of the original Queen Elizabeth by the Queen's nephew David Linley, which presides over the main grand staircase.





We chatted with the ship’s captain, Inger Thorhauge, in the Commodore Lounge, who gave us an insight into what it takes to be the only female captain in the Cunard fleet - and only 1 of 7 female cruise-liner captains in the world.





The ship has 1034 cabins and takes 2068 passengers in total, with a crew of 1005 - having a 2-1 passenger to staff ratio.





There are a total of 130 chefs on board, ensuring that everyone’s needs are catered to.



