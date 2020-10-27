WATCH: Adele's SNL skit promoting Africa as a sex tourism destination receives mixed reviews

Adele has sparked controversy over her Saturday Night Live SNL comedy skit alluding to Africa being a sex tourism destination. The Rolling in the Deep singer together with Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner are seen promoting the destination for the Tourism Board of Africa. While praising the continent for its picturesque settings, it was the sexual innuendos in the clip that got people in a tizz, while others didn't mind the humour that much. In the clip, they "promote" Africa for it's "sun, breeze, oceans, mountains", but as they do, many shirtless men accompanied by women walk behind them. Much of the sketch referenced the " tribesman". In the clip, McKinnon revealed that she had flown to Africa after her divorce “for a new beginning," of which Adele remarked: “And where better than the crystal waters and sandy beaches of Africa."

McKinnon added: “The humpback whales and the tall tall tribesmen."

Gardner, who later joined the duo, said she travelled to Africa after her split from her husband.

When Adele, who barely could keep a straight face during the skit, said "I found a deep, deep connection," Gardner replied: "You can feel it in your stomach."

There were mixed emotions on social media.

On Twitter, user @Dometi_ posted: "I promise...I promise. I’m not in think piece mode on a Saturday night. But not feeling this #snl Africa skit aside from Adele breaking. If you’re gonna try to touch that, it’s gotta be just a little smarter & more nuanced or don’t touch it at all. Not rn." (sic)

Another user @B***assChicken posted: "Adele, the woman dating black men and wearing Bantu knots, decided to be ok joining in on a skit about divorced white women going to Africa to fetishize black men?" (sic)

User @@amightystream posted: "#SNL Did I really just see a sketch about white women using Africa as their buffet for oversexed and overendowed African "tribesmen" who carry them around on their shoulders starring Adele fresh off a Bantu knot minstrel show outrage? Truly unbelievable. #readtheroom" (sic).

One user, @heathereast called it "accurate" but "tone deaf".

She posted: "Accurate but a little tone deaf to current societal issues..." (sic)

The video posted on SNL Instagram page received mostly praise.

User @corpenicus.black commented: "As an African man I ABSOLUTELY love this...!!! Adele, Africa will love you no matter what...." (sic)

Another user @geetac commented: "This was THE BEST!!!!!! Adele broke so hard but I was laughing uncontrollably with her!!! Amazing sketch 👏🏽👏🏽😂😂😂" (sic)