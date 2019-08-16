An easyJet spokesperson told Daily Mail that they were sorry about the manner in which the crew member explained the offense. Picture: Reuters

Flight attendants are normally the sweet, well-mannered staff of an airline who tend to travellers’ every beck and call. But, not this easyJet flight attendant, who yelled at a family for not stopping their child from standing on the seat. 'Apprentice' star Luisa Zissman shared the disturbing video online and called her a jobsworth - a person uses their job description in a deliberately uncooperative way - or who seemingly delights in acting in an obstructive or unhelpful manner.

In the video, the unnamed attendant can be seen yelling at the couple, whose toddler was standing on the seat.

She can be heard saying: “He needs to stand on the floor but not on the seat.”

When one of the passengers asked if there was a sign, she said: “You are an adult, you are in charge of him. You need to make sure he is safe. I need to make sure he is safe."

Zissman shamed the cabin crew member and claimed she threatened the family with a £100 cleaning fee.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Here is the @easyjetjobsworth woman. Such bad form. For the record the seatbelt sign was NOT on, this family were not English & their English was limited.

“It was totally out of order intimidating behaviour. The little boy was about 2 and standing on the seat facing backwards to see his family in the row behind. He wasn’t crying or making any noise or fuss, poor little mite & poor parents! . .”(sic).

Zissman claimed the women “threw her weight around” and was being bossy!"

“There are ways to speak to paying customers and I’m not sure this is it 🤔🤔😲😲Everyone knows how hard a flight is with a toddler let alone having some idiot harass you. The first thing she said which I sadly didn’t get on camera was “IF YOU CAN’T CONTROL YOUR CHILD AND STOP HIM STANDING ON THE SEAT I WILL FINE YOU £100 FOR CLEANING” the little boy didn’t even have shoes on!!” she added. (sic).

Zissman also addressed the issue of travelling with children, being a mom of three herself. “Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap so she could attempt to justify her disgusting power trip. Give someone an orange uniform and BAM.” (sic).

An easyJet spokesperson told Daily Mail that they were sorry about the manner in which the crew member explained the offense. The spokesperson said the airline does not charge charge customers for cleaning.



