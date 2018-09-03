An unlikely friendship started between a baby springbok and a little ostrich when they were both abandoned by their mothers and taken in by Divan Grobler, the Head of Conservation at Aquila Private Game Reserve.

About 4 weeks ago, he stumbled upon a newly born springbok and waited for the little bok’s mom to return, but she never did. He then began hand-rearing the sprightly little antelope.

Sometime later, and much to Groblers surprise, an ostrich chick was also found abandoned and wandering all alone. He then took the small bird in and has been caring for the pair ever since.

Aquila Head Ranger, Memory Khumalo, explains that mothers often abandon their young if they feel they are too weak to survive, but he says they will do their best to make sure the “little nuggets” survive.





