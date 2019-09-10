Bobby Brown was kicked off a flight for being "drunk" on Monday morning. Picture: AP

Bobby Brown was kicked off a flight for being "drunk" on Monday morning, Bang Showbiz reported. The singer, 50, had to be removed from a JetBlue plane headed to Boston, Massachusetts, from Los Angeles International Airport in California after crew members "observed indications of intoxication" before takeoff.

The incident highlights the often thankless tasks that airline attendants have to deal with.

The singer struggled to keep his cool and was reportedly heard shouting at the officers as he told them that he needed to get to Boston to attend his brother's funeral. Picture: YouTube.com

US flight attendant Kara Mulder runs the website flightattendantlife.com. When it comes to drunk passengers, the in-flight crew are trained to de-escalate situations. If a passenger seated near to you is acting untoward, alert a flight attendant to the situation after making your excuses to go to the toilet, she advised.

