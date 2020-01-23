WATCH: Can you air out your shoe using the airplane air conditioning?









Passenger airing their sneaker using the airplane air conditioning goes viral. Picture: Passenger Shaming/Instagram. A passenger with "smelly" feet decided to air their sneakers mid air on a recent flight. In a video posted by Passenger Shaming on Instagram, the passenger nonchalantly placed the sneaker on the airplane’s air conditioning in an attempt to air it out. While we understand that long travel hours can make the feet smelly, one has to ask whether this kind of behaviour is acceptable on a flight? Some may argue that airing your shoes is perfectly fine while others may find it gross. Passenger Shaming, voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts", shares some of the bad habits that passengers have onboard a plane.

The page was created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen.

In the video, the page posted: “So yeah, this BS, zero self-awareness nonsense is happening...again... #PLEASESTOP 🚫WTFFFFFF ✈️💨👟🤷🏼‍♀️👣🤯 Thank you @dylanmiller for sending this in!” (sic)

Most of the social media users were not impressed by the passenger’s action. They found the deed disrespectful and uncalled for.

Some said that airing smelly sneakers only stank up the entire plane.

@gothamburgersocialclub believed that such passengers needed to be banned. The user commented: “We need to start banning people for this behavior!”(sic).

Kimhaddad30 commented: “Omg! It’s amazing how weird & self-absorbed people are! 😝🤮” (sic).

Orangie5050 asked the question: “🤬why? What goes through their mind to think this is okay?” (sic).

Chandler0307 added: “It seems each person thinks they can do whatever they want without any consideration for others. What a shame we’ve come to this!!” (sic).