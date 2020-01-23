A passenger with "smelly" feet decided to air their sneakers mid air on a recent flight.
In a video posted by Passenger Shaming on Instagram, the passenger nonchalantly placed the sneaker on the airplane’s air conditioning in an attempt to air it out.
While we understand that long travel hours can make the feet smelly, one has to ask whether this kind of behaviour is acceptable on a flight?
Some may argue that airing your shoes is perfectly fine while others may find it gross.
Passenger Shaming, voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts", shares some of the bad habits that passengers have onboard a plane.