Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. File picture - AP Photo John Amis

There is no worse fear for a parent travelling with children than the fear of losing them or a possible kidnapping. Dramatic footage from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport shows the moment a couple had to fight off a kidnapper who grabbed their child.

The family where on their way to Disneyland on 22 June when the incident took place.

The footage shows the mother walking in the airport atrium with her two children,

Dramatic footage reveals a scary moment the mom, who has a pushchair, is approached by the woman who grabs her child.

The CCTV surveillance shows how the mom fought off the attacker and is helped by the public and a police officer.

After releasing the stroller, police say Daniels grabbed the couple’s eldest child and began to walk away with him.

In the end an Atlanta police traffic control officer comes to the rescue and restrains the attacker who has since been identified and charged with kidnapping and obstruction.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Tashena Brown told local media that the attacker was first taken to hospital before being charged and moved to a local County jail.

She says: “Her (the attacker's) behavior was very erratic, but we can’t really speak on what her mental state was, but we can agree that what she did was very erratic and odd, to say the least...That’s why we go through our training and make sure, of course, we’re able to get that person in custody, hopefully without any injuries or anything like that, but they had to do what they needed to do in order to subdue her to put her into custody.”

Both children escaped the incident unharmed

WATCH: CCTV footage of an attempted child kidnapping at an American airport







