MSC Bellissima will launch in March next year. Picture: Instagram/MSC.

The 100-day countdown to the launch of MSC Bellissima began this week. It will debut in Southampton, UK on March 2, 2019. With a maximum capacity of 5,686 guests and gross tonnage of 171,598, MSC Bellissima will be the biggest ship to be named in Southampton and will certainly live up to her name, which means “most beautiful”. MSC Bellissima is the second ship in the innovative Meraviglia class and the fourth of MSC Cruises next-generation ships to come into service in just over 18 months. MSC Bellissima will spend her inaugural season offering 7-night cruises to some of the region’s most popular ports before moving to the Emirates in late 2019.

MSC Bellissima will launch in March next year. Picture: Instagram/MSC.





In addition to offering the very latest in guest technology, MSC Bellissima will be fitted with a large number of environmental features and innovative technology to reduce her environmental footprint. Just like her sister ship, MSC Meraviglia, she will be equipped with an exhaust gas cleaning system for cleaner emissions, an advanced wastewater treatment system, smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) to recover heat from machinery spaces and LED lighting and smart devices to significantly save energy. This is all part of MSC Cruises’ commitment to provide guests with the best holiday experiences at sea in a sustainable way.

Here are just some of the wonderful highlights that guests can expect from MSC Bellissima:

New digital cruise assistant called Zoe

Guests onboard MSC Bellissima will be the first to experience the world’s first digital cruise assistant available in 7 languages designed to answer the most commonly asked questions in the comfort of their cabin. Zoe is a voice-enabled artificial intelligence device that is fitted in every cabin and has been custom designed for the cruise experience in partnership with HARMAN International.

New tapas restaurant concept

Located on deck 6 at the heart of the iconic Mediterranean-style promenade, HOLA! Tapas Bar welcomes you to an amazing culinary experience created by the renowned Spanish chef, Ramón Freixa. This restaurant is designed as a social dining experience where guests can enjoy shared plates and a wonderful celebration of the Mediterranean way of life.

There will also be 12 international dining venues and 20 bars to choose from. The ship will also feature acclaimed pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolaterie and Chocolate Bar, dedicated entirely to unique and elegant chocolate creations and desserts and a delight for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Cirque du Soleil at Sea

MSC Bellissima will be the second MSC Cruises ship to feature Cirque du Soleil at Sea, with two brand new shows designed exclusively for MSC Cruises guests. The new show concepts will be revealed next month. This long-standing partnership with world-leader in live entertainment, Cirque du Soleil, will also see a further four new shows created for sister ships MSC Grandiosa, launching November 2019, and MSC Virtuosa, launching in 2020.

Entertainment

There will be a brand new Grand Canyon theme for the aquapark with 3 exhilarating water slides, full-size bowling alley, F1 simulator and XD cinema

MSC Cruises is renowned for the award-winning kids offering across the fleet and for MSC Bellissima this is further enhanced and enriched with activities and facilities designed in partnership with LEGO® and Chicco. An impressive 700m² children’s play area, a brand-new School of Magic programme and weekly Magic Talent Show will bring a truly extraordinary touch to young travellers’ holidays.

Watch: