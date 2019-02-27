Cape Town Tourism has implemented its Tourism Safety Ambassador Programme for a second year. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town Tourism has implemented its Tourism Safety Ambassador Programme in a bid to keep travellers safe from any unfortunate incident during their Cape Town visit. Unemployed youth and university students from disadvantaged communities on the Cape Flats and Bo-Kaap learn valuable skills to keep visitors safe. The programme is in its second year. Enver Duminy, CEO, Cape Town Tourism said the programme has raised awareness on crime hotspot areas and contributed towards four arrests.

He said the efforts went a long way to minimise risks posed to visitors and contribute to a safer tourism environment.

“Cape Town Tourism plays an active, supportive role in optimising visitor safety in the city. While the primary role in safety belongs to SAPS and local law enforcement agencies, we collaborate where possible to achieve more.

“These Ambassadors are subsequently able to generate an income over High Season while providing a more secure environment for visitors. Besides this program, Cape Town Tourism distributes safety bookmarks to hotels, at Cape Town International Airport and via our Visitor Information Centres, social media channels and our website to ensure that safety messaging is visible and accessible,” he said.

Duminy said they working with the relevant stakeholders and agencies to enhance visitor safety around the city and other tourism hotspots.

“It’s of utmost importance that visitors can visit our open spaces and feel safe,” he added.

Watch this short video to find out more about this amazing initiative:

Watch:

https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/videos/vb.144985128871748/387182705428650/?type=2&theater



