WATCH: Delta flight lands without landing gear at US airport

Washington - Delta Air Lines flight 1092 from Atlanta, Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina safely landed without the front gear on Wednesday morning, WCNC reported on Wednesday. A total of 104 people were on board the airplane and no one was hurt during the landing at 8:52am, according to the report and Flightradar24 data.

The 22-year-old Boeing 717-2BD had circle around the Charlotte Douglas airport before landing while emergency crews closed one runway to remove the aircraft from it, according to the Flightradar24 data and a tweet. The incident and the runway closure caused at least 72 delays and 21 cancellations at the Charlotte Douglas airport, the report added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FlightAware web portal said that more than 2 000 flights have been cancelled or delayed in the United States on Wednesday due to bad weather. In the meantime, the Washington Post reported United Airlines had cancelled more than 400 flights as of Wednesday afternoon, a fourth day of heavy disruptions that mark the airline's most turbulent stretch since demand for air travel bounced back two years ago.

Since Saturday, United has cancelled more than 2 200 flights, including almost 800 on Tuesday - the carrier's worst single day since the early weeks of the pandemic. The airline has been shaken by storms in the New York area that have caused setbacks at Newark Liberty International Airport, one of its major hubs. JetBlue, which also has a heavy presence in the region, has also been affected. Among all carriers, more than 860 flights had been cancelled nationwide on Wednesday.

The disruptions were set to continue, with the Federal Aviation Administration issuing ground stops for Newark and LaGuardia Airport because of thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.