A screenshot of the video showing a Swoop airline's plane engine on fire. Picture: Instagram

A dramatic video posted on social media shows the moment a Canadian jet’s engine was spitting flames. In the video, passengers on board the Swoop flight that had taken off from Abbotsford in British Columbia can be heard screaming: "FIRE!"

Dramatic video footage shows flames bursting from a wing - the terrified passengers started writing goodbye messages to their loved ones.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by @rodriguez_revolution

“I started texting my mom saying, ‘Something’s wrong with the airplane. I love you,'” passenger Fadhl Abu-Ghanem told CTV News.

In a statement posted on Twitter the airline confirmed that the cause of the fire was a bird that flew into the plane's path: "We can confirm Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford due to a bird strike shortly after departure. All travellers were offloaded safely and without incident. Thank you to our captain and crew for ensuring the safety of our travellers."

The plane turned back to Abbotsford and landed safely but the incident has left the passengers on board shaken .







