A dramatic video posted on social media shows the moment a Canadian jet’s engine was spitting flames.
In the video, passengers on board the Swoop flight that had taken off from Abbotsford in British Columbia can be heard screaming: "FIRE!"
Dramatic video footage shows flames bursting from a wing - the terrified passengers started writing goodbye messages to their loved ones.
“I started texting my mom saying, ‘Something’s wrong with the airplane. I love you,'” passenger Fadhl Abu-Ghanem told CTV News.
In a statement posted on Twitter the airline confirmed that the cause of the fire was a bird that flew into the plane's path: "We can confirm Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford due to a bird strike shortly after departure. All travellers were offloaded safely and without incident. Thank you to our captain and crew for ensuring the safety of our travellers."