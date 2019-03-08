Emirates salute their female employees in touching video. Picture: JonathanÊHordle/PA Wire.

Emirates released a video to celebrate their female employees this International Women's Day. Women form over 40% of the workforce at the Emirates Group and come from around 160 nationalities, including over 1100 U.A.E. nationals.

Abdulaziz Al Ali, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Emirates Group thanked the female staff for their dedication, professionalism and for their significant contribution to the success of Emirates.

In a statement, the airline revealed that women were employed across 1,100 wide-ranging job roles covering all major operational, commercial and business support functions within the group.

In addition to roles such as cabin crew and pilots, women also work in a number of technical positions spanning aircraft maintenance and aircraft appearance in engineering as well as in ramp, flight, crew and cargo operations.

This includes specialised roles such as aircraft licensed engineers, cargo loadmasters, ramp operations team leader, turnaround coordinators and flight dispatchers.

Watch: