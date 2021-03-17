WATCH: Feast your eyes on Oceania Cruises’ new Vista ship

Despite the effects of Covid-19, cruise companies are determined to continue plans for new ships. Oceania Cruises announced Vista, the first of two new 1,200-guest Allura Class ships constructed by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Vista, set sail in 2023, promises 'the finest cruising at sea', and 'unique firsts' for guests. Like the Grand Dining Room spanning almost two decks in height. The public space celebrates the 20th-century Parisian society through its contemporary interpretation of Belle Époque. The cruise will also feature nine additional best-in-class culinary experiences, luxurious signature public spaces, and spacious, residentially inspired suites and staterooms, which the company will reveal more about in May 2021.

President and CEO of Oceania Cruises Bob Binder said Vista represents the company's view of the future.

"Vista represents not just a view to the future for the Oceania Cruises brand, but also the unique vision of the company’s thousands of officers and crew who played a pivotal role in the design of the ship and helped shepherd it from concept to design to reality.

“Our officers and crew are always bringing great new ideas to the forefront and then implementing them. More than any other part of the Oceania Cruises organisation, we owe our success to our onboard teams. They are the ones who made Vista possible, and it is a credit to them, these true visionaries of the seven seas, that we name the ship for them, in their honour,” said Binder.

The state of the art ship accommodates 1 200 guests. A yet to be named sister ship will debut in 2025.

Meanwhile, MSC Cruises will launch MSC Seashore in August in the Mediterranean. The vessel is the first Seaside EVO ship, featuring brand-new features, spaces and experiences for guests.

Set to be the longest ship in the fleet at 339 metres, guests can expect 13 000 sqm of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing.

There are six swimming pools with enlarged poolside areas, including a spectacular new infinity pool and two new infinity whirlpools.