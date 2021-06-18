WATCH: Fistfights, hair pulling and crazier in-flight encounters by passengers

Planes have got chaotic of late, with some passengers throwing tantrums on board to the point that it ends in violence. The recent incidents include:

Passenger refuses to deplane Airline: Southwest But why was she screaming like that 😩 pic.twitter.com/f9TIzF3YeH — 𝖆𝖌𝖆𝖕𝖊 𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊 🦋 (@unknwns0ul) January 23, 2021 What happened: This Southwest Airlines passenger refused to leave the plane despite various attempts by the flight attendant and other passengers to persuade her.

In a viral video in February 2021, the woman is seen clutching onto her hand luggage, defiant not to move when it's her turn to leave the plane. Not budging, the female sits in her seat without a care in the world. Angered, one passenger walks past her, and that is when the defiant woman starts to scream, alluding to the fact that she was hurt.

A flight attendant, who lowers her mask, tries to speak to her following the screaming incident, but to no avail. The woman tells her that “You go outta here,” to which the flight attendant responds, “Excuse me, I work here, ma’am.” At the end of the video, it looks as if the problematic woman leaves her seat.

Flight attendant assaulted by passenger refusing to wear a mask Airline: Southwest This is the moment an enraged passenger punches a flight attendant and knocks out two of her teeth. The woman, was allegedly provoked after she was asked to put her mask over her nose and prepare for landing. The stewardess lost two teeth and sustained minor facial injuries. pic.twitter.com/hm3acJeRho — IOL News (@IOL) June 17, 2021 What happened: The flight attendant lost two teeth and suffered injuries after an assault by a passenger. The incident unfolded in late May. According to The Washington Post, the passenger ignored standard instructions that the plane was about to land in San Diego, which allegedly led to the attack.

When the plane landed, the passenger was taken into custody by authorities. Lyn Montgomery, the president of the Transport Workers Union Local 556, wrote to Southwest Airlines chief executive Gary Kelly: "This past weekend, one of our flight attendants was seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth. Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences. We cannot tolerate our beloved cohorts being abused in such a manner," the letter read. Man dragging woman by her hair through the plane aisle Airline: Tunisair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) What happened: A conflict over seats caused a man to drag a woman by her hair through the plane aisle. The incident took place in April. The viral clip starts with travellers frantically screaming and shouting, with the woman later dragged by a male passenger by her hair. He also tries to hit her face. The cabin crew do their best to break the commotion. Man 'tries to take aeroplane down' Airline: Delta