WATCH: Flight attendants get candid about losing high-flying careers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the demand for air travel reduced due to border restrictions and lockdowns around the world. As a result, many flight attendants have been furloughed, which means a temporary layoff from work. American Airlines this week furloughed 8 100 flight attendants and 1 600 pilots. An additional 17 500 workers may be furloughed in October. Some flight attendant YouTubers took to their channel to share the devastating news. YouTuber Fly With Stella said she was one of the flight attendants among the 8 100 who won’t fly after October 2. “I am furloughed, not fired,” she told her subscribers. “Being furloughed means that I am basically not an employee, but I am first to be hired back once my company starts hiring again. “I feel like I am in a little bit of shock because for some reason, I thought I was going to be safe. I thought there will be a ton of flight attendants who retire and you know a lot of people won’t want to fly during this time and yeah I am going to be safe. In the back of my mind, I’m like oh I am fine, I'm fine, I am going to be safe,” she confessed.

She said she will enjoy her last month of flying. She will figure out what’s next for her from October.

Another Youtuber Jetting Julia also shared her furlough news.

“I have so many mixed emotions right now. I am so angry. I am so sad. I am so disappointed, but I am also feeling so grateful that I have had these past two years. It is such an amazing and wonderful job that has literally taken me around the world and opened me up to new cultures and new perspectives,” she cried.

“I know I will be back,” she said, optimistically.

Flight attendant Carrie Ann was also one of the flight attendants who were let go.

"This was my forever career/job and this really sad," she said.

"I am sitting here and thinking what am I going to do. How am I going to generate an income and fill my time? I don't know what I am going to do," she added.