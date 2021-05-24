WATCH: Flight to the finish line: Airlines ’race’ to land first

Passengers travelling on recent United Airlines and American Airlines flights were at the edge of their seats as both planes landed simultaneously at San Francisco International Airport.

Traveller Matt Hardy captured the viral videos, which he posted on his TikTok and Instagram accounts. In part 1 of the video, the American Airlines plane flies next to the United one.

The plane is about to land. Hardy uses a recording over the original video. The voice, which is not the pilot of the flight, says: "Ladies and gentlemen this is your captain speaking. If you look to the right side of the aircraft, you will notice flight 198 challenging us to a race. I've turned the fasten seatbelt sign back on because s*** is about to get real."

In part 2, travellers get to see the landing. Coupled with Hardy's choice of quirky audio, the 42-second clip makes riveting watching. The video keeps viewers in suspense as the plane begins to land at the airport.

The American Airlines flight lands, but the race isn't over.

In the end, the United flight seems to win the "race", but viewers can determine their own winner based on the clip.

While this wasn't an actual race, travellers landing at the San Francisco International Airport may get lucky to experience this if they ever consider travelling to the airport.

According to a comment on Hardy's page, the airport has side by side runways that allow for landings to take place simultaneously.

User @aaschendel commented: "San Francisco International Airport-side by side runways, planes land just one mile apart-the best pilots say it's challenging." (sic)

Some viewers didn't believe it was true.

User @_runningbear_ commented: "It's a plane stimulator." (sic)

Another @jediama66 commented: "Seriously? If not, my mouth is still open" (sic)

Tweet IOL Travel and tell us which airline you think won the race?