Hotel guests are stealing all types of expensive items from their hotel. Picture: Pexels.

Sure, “stealing” the toiletries, coffee and tea sachets and pens are pretty harmless, but some hotel guests have upped their ante when it comes to what they steal from their hotel. Wellness Heaven asked 1 157 hoteliers which items were the most commonly stolen, and the list will certainly surprise you. A total of 634 hoteliers from 4-star hotels and 523 from 5-star hotels were surveyed.

From the research, the majority of the guests stole towels and bathrobes, while others packed away the hangers, pens, cutlery, cosmetics and batteries. The hoteliers also revealed that some of the guests did not play it safe. According to the study, hotel guests stole televisions, mattresses and even the lamps.

One has to wonder how they leave the hotel with a mattress? According to the Wellness Heaven website, a hotelier from Italy revealed that someone once stole a grand piano.

"Once I walked through the lobby, I noticed that something was missing, and soon after I learned that three unknown men in overalls had taken away the grand piano, and it never reappeared, of course,” the website stated.