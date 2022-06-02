WATCH: From the flight chaos at British airports, to more country’s opening up for travel, these are today’s top travel headlines

Here are the trending travel stories around the world today. Concern that Comair’s funding crisis could signal airline’s ‘death knell’ as reputation left in tatters

SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 12 March 2022 - Many people attempting to get to their destination were distraught after arriving at Cape Town International Airport and discovered that all local Kulula and British Airways flights have been cancelled. Rene Dembo (sitting) and her daughter, Jessica Horwirtz were both at a loss when they arrived at the airport to discover their flights were cancelled and that their were no other flights available - Picture - Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Thousands of South Africans who had booked flights are left on the back foot as Comair flights equate to about 40 percent of the country’s aviation capacity. Comair suffered a further blow to its corporate reputation after it suspended flights for British Airways and kulula.com due to a lack of funding which, analysts said yesterday, might signal the death knell for the airline with no apparent funding channels in sight. In a brief statement on social media platforms late on Tuesday, the company said: “Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 June pending securing funding to resume operations.- IOL Business Report

Travel chaos grounds passengers at Gatwick Airport Scenes of chaos have been seen at some European airports over the last week as people have started to venture abroad, sparked by a shortage of bag handlers, security and airline staff that led to huge queues, missed flights and furious customers. In Britain, airlines such as TUI TUIGn.DE and easyJet EZJ.L have cancelled dozens of flights a week to improve customer service and reliability on remaining routes. EasyJet has even removed some aircraft seats to cut crew sizes.- Reuters

Spain tourism almost back to pre-crisis level Almost ten times as many tourists visited Spain in April compared to the same month last year, spending close to the amount that foreign visitors did before COVID-19, National Statistics Institute data showed on Wednesday. Spain's tourism sector accounted for 12% of its economy before the pandemic but ground to a halt along with international travel in mid-2020. It embarked on a bumpy road to recovery in 2021 as those curbs gradually eased.

In April 6.1 million tourists visited, up from 629,000 a year earlier, spending 6.9 billion euros , also around ten times more than the previous year and just shy of the 7.1 bln euros spent in April 2019.- Reuters

