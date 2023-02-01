WATCH: Girlfriend loses her s**t when boyfriend breaks up with her mid-flight

A break-up is never easy, especially if you’re the one doing it. However, I’m not sure if breaking up with your partner mid-flight is the best idea. There’s nowhere to storm off to, and crying and screaming are off the table, too, or so it would seem.

In a recent video posted on TikTok a woman is crying and screaming and according to other passengers and viewers, it’s assumed that she was dumped by her boyfriend who was travelling with her at the time. Awkward much! In the video clip the flight attendants struggle to restrain the high-pitched-screaming woman before she collapsed to the floor. See, if he knew she was the type of person to throw a tantrum, surely he would not choose to put other passengers’ ear drums in danger. Red flag! One user made a reference to the latest Miley Cyrus hit, “Flowers”: ‘’Let's remember you can buy yourself flowers. There is no need for all that.’’

@traveltmz #traveltmz #relationship #breakup #flightattendant #freakout ♬ original sound - TravelTMZ Another TikTok creator shared her opinion on the situation. ‘’The thing that struck me as strange about this specific clip is, while this woman is having this very intense, emotional outburst her boyfriend seems to be very cool, calm, and collected,’’ the TikToker said. She added that his reaction is connected to the term reactive abuse, ‘’Reactive abuse is a common manipulation tactic that places blame for abuse onto the abused. It’s commonly associated with gaslighting,’’ she said.

@lutanna_ #gabbypetito #americanairlines #women #outburst ♬ original sound - lutanna_ #stitch with @traveltmz #reactiveabuseawareness She states that in cases like this, the person would purposefully create scenarios that prove the victim is actually in the wrong. One viewer wrote: ‘’This man was genius to do it in a safe place. If she will do this in that kind of setting, imagine if they were alone?’’ While another wrote: ‘’Great point but let's not act like this couldn't be the other way around and he was just sick of her s**t. Both sides can be abused and it's dangerous.’’

