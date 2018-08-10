National Geographic's new book, Greatest Landscapes.



From one majestic natural landscape to the next, this is an iconic collection of National Geographic's photography of the world's most beautiful locations.



With vast deserts in twilights, snow-capped mountain ranges at the brink of dawn, a forest in the height of autumn colours, these indelible images will magnify the beauty, emotion and depth that can be captured in the split second of a camera conduit to the world around them.





Publishers Penguin Random Struik describe the book as:





" An iconic National Geographic photography collection of the world’s most majestic natural landscapes presents the exquisiteness of the great outdoors and showcases evocative and extraordinary images, often unseen.





With vast deserts in twilight, snowcapped mountain ranges at the brink of dawn, a forest in the height of autumn colors, these indelible images will magnify the beauty, emotion, and depth that can be captured in the split second of a camera flash, taking readers on a spectacular visual journey and offering an elegant conduit to the world around them."





Paired with illuminating insights from celebrated photographers, this beautiful book weaves a vibrant tapestry of images that readers will turn to again and again.