For those who are yearning to escape the pressures of their daily work lives for a few weeks to travel to exotic destinations, now may be your chance. Read on.

STōK, an Indie American cold brew coffee company, is offering $30 000 (around R458 214) to three hopefuls wanting to take a STōK-BBATICAL.

Of that amount, $20 000 will be in paid travel expenses, including flights, accommodation and activities and $10 000 will be a stipend.

If you are keen, you would have to take a few weeks off work or quit your job

The “once in a lifetime” trip will take place between October 1 and December 15, 2019.

To qualify, travellers need to have the following qualifications. They must love taking photographs and capturing content, enjoy scrolling and posting on social media, have impeccable use of the hashtag game and a valid passport.

To apply, travellers will have to send an email to [email protected] with a maximum 300-word summary of what you currently do for a living and how you would spend $30 000.

