WATCH: Here's what SA airlines want you to know about flying in level 3

Both Mango Airlines and FlySafair will resume flying on June 15, allowing for business travellers to travel to other provinces during level 3 lockdown. Mango Airlines posted its excitement on Twitter.

It's been 79 days and 12 hours (yes, we've been counting) since our last ferry flight to base in Johannesburg. We flew the last group of Guests safely home before we all went into national lockdown.



Our staff have shared their "Final Count Down" excitement with us. #GoMango

FlySafair also shared excitement over the resumption of flights.

“We are so excited to start flying on Monday,” the airline posted.

Safety first

The airlines are trying to adapt to the ‘new normal’ of flying. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many airlines and other tourism establishments are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that travellers feel safe.

FlySafair created a video that details the procedures expected at the airport and in flight.

FlySafair created a video that details the procedures expected at the airport and in flight. The video reveals temperature screenings, strict social distancing policies, hand sanitiser stations and minimal contact between travellers and airport staff and cabin crew.

Mango shared a guide to safe airline travel, sharing tips on what travellers need to do before, during and after a flight.

We have focused all our energy and efforts towards optimally preparing for safer air travel once we take to the skies again. Here are some #protips for your preparation #beforeYouGoMango.



Read our end-to-end safety reassurances here:

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed two weeks ago that the resumption of domestic flights will be rolled out in three phases.

He also revealed that limited domestic air travel for business purposes will be allowed, subject to restrictions on the number of flights per day and authorisation based on the reason for travel.