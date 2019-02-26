Signia Hilton hotels will have a minimum of 500 guest rooms, meetings and event spaces designed to optimize work and collaboration. Pic: Hilton

Hilton hotels brand Signia designates a new category of properties aimed at business and leisure — or bleisure — travellers and which prioritizes technology and design. Destination bars and signature restaurants will be designed with the tired business traveller in mind, who may be less inclined to leave their hotel after a long day at work.

Signia Hilton hotels will have a minimum of 500 guest rooms, meetings and event spaces designed to optimize work and collaboration.

Rooms will be keyless, accessible via digital keys, i.e., app-enabled smartphones, and wellness features will range from infinity pools to fitness classes and spas.

Launching the new brand are Signia Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Signia Hilton Atlanta and Signia Hilton Indianapolis.

Features that make the Signia brand unique are:

Lobby experiences:

Thoughtful design connected to the local culture will foster a comfortable space that doubles as a lobby and social destination for guests.

A destination bar:

Each hotel will feature a bar that ties back to the city or resort destination where it resides. The bar will serve as the heart of the hotel, emanating a dynamic energy throughout the entire space.

A signature restaurant:

The signature restaurants at each Signia Hilton will be based on a chef-driven concept, designed to offer both locals and guests experiences that they will want to share with friends and business partners.

Wellness experiences:

From infinity pools to state-of-the art spas, fitness classes and facilities, each Signia Hilton will offer an upgraded experience.

The conference experience:

The meetings and events spaces will be the signature showpiece of each Signia Hilton. Large ballrooms and pre-function areas will feature smart design paired with the newest technologies to elevate meetings. As the modern meeting attendee is looking for spaces that inspire innovative thinking, the small to mid-size meeting rooms will feature unique design and technology to spark new ideas and optimize collaboration.