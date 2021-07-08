WATCH: How would you react if a fellow passenger put their bare foot on your armrest?

When it comes to decent airplane etiquette, it appears that there is still a long way to go for folks to get it right. From hogging the armrests to reclining chairs in an inconsiderate manner – when you're travelling, someone is bound to invade your personal space.

Mr Walker, as he is known, who manages the TikTok account The Walker Twins, has been praised by fellow TikTokkers for how he handled a passenger who put his bare foot on his armrest. On Monday, he posted a video on TikTok captioned: "Had to do something". He then pours water from a bottle on to the man’s barefoot. The unseen man immediately pulls his foot away from the armrest. @the.walker.twins Had to do something 🥴 ##airplane ##travel ##situation ##viral ##foryou ♬ Into The Thick Of It! - The Backyardigans One user commented: "I would have locked hands with it and wouldn't have let it go no matter how hard they pulled. It's my foot now."

Another wrote: "Right on. I'm so tired of people and their lack of respect for others." "I can't even imagine having that level of audacity to put my foot on a stranger's armrest, like HOW?" The video breaks off as soon as the man pulls his foot away, leaving some users in the comments section wondering what transpired next.

One user commented: "Part 2? Did they say something, or was it always silent for the rest of the flight?" The video has since garnered about 427.2K likes and 11.3K comments. Another TikTokker, Kat Kamalani, a flight attendant from the US, shared some unwritten rules of plane etiquette in one of her videos.

Kamalani explains who has control of the window panel, as well as the unwritten armrest rules. She also encourages folks to feel free to recline their seats as far back as they desire. @katkamalani Don’t be this person... ##tipsandtricks ##mistakeshappen ##travel ##flightattendants ##refundglowup ♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov Some TikTok users in the comments thread did not agree with this particular rule.