Hulk Hogan has been involved in a scary plane landing in Iceland.
The 66-year-old retired WWE star was en route to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with fellow wrestling legend Jimmy Hart for the upcoming "Crown Jewel" PPV event.
But his travel to the country hasn’t been smooth, as he was forced to change planes in Iceland after things went horribly wrong during the landing process.
The plane Hogan was travelling in attempted to land in Iceland, where it took serious damage to the tyres and brakes.
In a social media video, Hogan said: “Alright guys, we are here in Iceland, and there’s our plane. We just had a really hard landing, blew out the tyres and brakes have melted. That thing’s not going anywhere.