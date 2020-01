WATCH: Influencer spends 5 nights in Egyptian jail for climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza









American-Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy claims the video was for a good cause. Picture: Instagram/KingVitaly. American-Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy got himself in hot water recently for climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. Zdorovetskiy, who has amassed over 3 million followers on Instagram, told his fans about how a climb up the pyramid resulted in him spending five nights in an Egyptian jail in a video. He claimed the video was “for a good cause”.

“Absolutely breathtaking, this is incredible guys. Stop the war. Help Australia. Let’s raise money to help. I did it for a good cause to spread awareness by this beautiful pyramids in Egypt. Egypt, I love you. No disrespect to you, I just want to bring awareness to the world,” he said on the video while on top of the pyramid.

Law enforcement officers waited for Zdorovetskiy to climb down before they arrested him.

He said: “I did this for a good cause and it put me five nights in Egyptian jail. Even though I’ve been in jail around the world many times for my previous stunts, this one has been the most horrible experience of my life. Let’s unite and donate for Australia. I hope the world will hear me!” (sic).

Some fans shared their messages of support on his page.

@Cjsparxx posted: “Cool you did this with purpose, great job! I’m looking forward to hear the 5 jail story.” (sic).

@viking.barbie posted: “Hahaha...ok ok...u are the king for this.” (sic).

Some fans disagreed on the awareness attempt.



@jonathancarlton posted: “Why don’t you donate your money! Instead of climbing around on an ancient historical for no reason! (sic).



Marcopollo7777 posted: “You didn’t have to climb the Pyramid in Egypt to tell us a message about Australia.” (sic).