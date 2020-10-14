WATCH: Influencers faking private jet trips exposed

YouTuber Natalia Taylor, who is no stranger to faking exotic holidays to expose the world of fake travel influencers, is sharing her thoughts on people faking private jet trips. When Taylor decided to fake her Bali and Miami holiday, she wanted to test the theory and see whether her followers would fall for it, but she reveals in a new video that influencers need to be honest about what type of content they share with their followers. Insider reported that a LA store Fred Segal created the Private Jet Experience, a project created by Matty Mo. The set showcases faux leather seats, plane style windows and a plush carpet. The famous installation has caught the eye of influencers who are now shooting content at the store and claiming that they are travelling with private jets. Many other private jet installations have since been set up. The influencers have since been called out for their actions.

Taylor said on her YouTube channel: "As we all know if you are caught riding in a private jet, it is the epitome of luxury. I've never ridden in a private jet. I've never even been inside one, and neither has the majority of most people. According to this article, it costs around $7000 to ride in a private jet, so the vast majority of humanity, it is unachievable. It is not reality.

"I mean, all of a sudden on Instagram, it is like everyone has a private jet now. You always see people taking photos in this luxurious leather chair with a glass of champagne gazing out of the window just all candid and s*hit, but something is not adding up. It could all be a lie," she said in the video.

Taylor doesn't get the hype.

"It blows my mind that people are genuinely doing this, not as a prank or an experiment, to actually lie and pretend to be someone else. I just do not get it. I have no idea where these people are coming from. Does it genuinely make you feel like a better person knowing that you are fake? Like you are really lying. I have no idea," she said.