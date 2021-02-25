WATCH: Inside Google South Africa and SA Tourism’s new initiative to entice travel

Google Arts & Culture and South African Tourism launched South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise, an online exhibition that showcases the best of the famed destination. The initiative, which boasts a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories, is set to entice domestic and international travellers to plan their SA getaway. The unveiling of South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is the first phase of the initiative, with tourism SMMEs encouraged to showcase their offerings by emailing [email protected] During the virtual launch on Thursday, SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said that the partnership will play a crucial part in the tourism sector’s recovery, which took strain due to Covid-19.

"The Google Arts and Culture platform showcase what South Africa has to offer. It allows technology to shed a spotlight on our attractions and hidden gems as well as put the destination on everyone's access. What also excites me is the potential of the partnership to grow the sector on the digital front.

“Through our partnership, we hope to equip the sector with the necessary skills to thrive and adapt in a digital environment. We have already started introducing some of Google’s offerings at our nationwide SMME workshops and will continue with this and more throughout this year,” he said.

Ntshona said the platform allows South Africa to clear up misconceptions, especially those relating to Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout.

Google Arts & Culture Head of Global Operations Luisella Meza called the project the "beginning of a journey". She foresaw that the new initiative will "grow in future phases".

The experience

A new world awaits when you click on g.co/sharesouthafrica. You can also download the Google Arts & Culture app on Android or iOS.

From off the beaten track escapes, unmissable views to the Big 5, there's something to entice everyone.

The new platform makes creating your South African itinerary so much easier, offering in-depth information on all attractions.