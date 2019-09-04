The video has caused an uproar, with many users commenting harshly. Picture: PxHere

These days in the age of social media, no bad deed goes unfilmed. Unfortunately, one plane passenger learnt this the hard way. The unsuspecting man was filmed while cutting and filing his toenails, and the Instagram post has now gone viral. Shared by Instagram account @passengershaming, the video shows the passenger sitting in a window seat in an empty row.

He appears not to be too bothered by the fact that his clippings are flying all around. But according to The Express, he was asked by a flight attendant to stop what he was doing.

“Yuk yuk and more yuk. Honestly, it should become a legal requirement for all passengers to have their socks superglued to their manky feet prior to boarding to avoid these situations (sic),” one wrote.

Another commented: “Nasty. At what point does someone actually think this is okay to do?"

“I feel guilty filing a broken fingernail for three seconds just to avoid further damage,” confessed another.