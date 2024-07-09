Independent Online
WATCH: Ireland announces new visa requirement for Botswana and South African passport holders

Ireland announces new visa requirement for Botswana and South African passport holders. Picture: Pexels

Published 19h ago

Share

The Irish embassy in Pretoria has announced that, with effect from 10th July 2024, holders of South African and Botswanan passports will be subject to Irish visa requirements - which means that they will need to obtain an Irish visa before travelling to Ireland.

Limited Transitional Arrangements for certain travellers will apply from 10th July 2024 to 9th August 2024.

South African and Botswanan passport holders who have booked travel to Ireland before 10th July 2024 and will travel to Ireland before 10th August 2024 may travel to Ireland provided they are in possession of the following documentation:

  • A valid passport
  • Documentary proof from their carrier (and not a Travel Agent) showing the date of purchase of their ticket(s)
  • Their name as the passenger
  • The flight(s) number and date of travel

This documentation will need to be produced by the airline of an Immigration Officer.

Normal immigration rules that apply to non-nationals on seeking entry to the state will apply to any person availing of the transitional arrangements.

For the avoidance of doubt, please note that:

Any person who has booked travel to Ireland before 10th July 2024 and is travelling to Ireland after 9th August 2024 cannot avail of the limited transitional arrangements and will need to have obtained an Irish visa before travelling.

Any person who books travel to Ireland after 10th July cannot avail of the limited transitional arrangements and will need to have obtained an Irish visa in advance of travel, even if travelling to Ireland before 10th August 2024.

Persons who are in possession of a valid Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card do not separately need to have an Irish visa.

IOL Travel

