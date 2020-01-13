Video of a woman enjoying a healthy celery snack goes viral. Picture: Pixabay.

Travelling does make one peckish and sometimes the food on an airplane just doesn't cut it. A passenger, who we only presume did not like the snacks served by the airline, decided to bring her own treat. But, instead of whipping out the usual favourites like biltong, crackers or mini sausages, the passenger enjoyed celery. The viral video shared on Instagram page Passenger Shaming has garnered over 370 000 views on the social media site.

The video was originally posted on Tik Tok by Molly McGlew. The unidentified woman packed her celery sticks in a blue bag.

In the video, the woman breaks the celery into pieces before taking a bite of one of the sticks. The woman's healthy eating did not seem to bother the two passengers who were seated next to her.

Despite being posted on the Passenger Shaming page, many users praised the identified woman for eating healthy. Commenting on McGlew’s page, one user known as @silvergunnerpro commented, “Lol I would do the same cos eating more than 200+ calories in a plane is just crazy. You're not moving for a couple of hours and you probably can lose a 1 calorie per hour lol. Veggies and fruits would be the best meal during the flight.”(sic).