WATCH: ‘Jet setting’ Prince Harry dragged for green travel comments

The travel industry did not take well to Prince Harry’s comments on green travel, moments after TUI Group announced plans to close down 166 high street shops, The Sun reported. The 35-year-old addressed a virtual global summit for his sustainable tourism project ‘Travalyst’ via video link from his home in Los Angeles. He said: “Destinations are under immense pressure. They are suffering significant damage, communities are suffering, habitats are being destroyed and wildlife is being driven out, or worst, wiped out. We want to ensure that the industry that recovers is one that supports everyone fairly, one that protects destinations, better supports local communities and is truly resilient," he said. He said before the pandemic, more young people expressed an interest in authentic travel experiences. He said they wanted to partake in trips that were greener, allow them to support local communities, uphold destinations and uphold heritage and protect destinations and culture.

"This is the future of travel," he said.

According to the Sun, Harry said the air industry needs to “build back better” in a “responsible” way – focusing around greener ways of travelling.

Liberal Democrat MP and transport minister Norman Baker was not keen on Harry's take on eco-travel.

He told MailOnline: "I am afraid his credibility on the subject is lacking over his own jet setting, which undermines his case.

"The message is fine, but the messenger is wrong – it’s like a carnivore advocating vegetarianism."

Travel blogger Pamela RG wrote: "Tone deaf Prince Harry especially during this critical time when people are still suffering with infection or dying and unemployment."

The duke and duchess of Sussex came under fire last year for taking four private planes.

Speaking in Amsterdam at the time, he said: "We can all do better. And while no is perfect, we are all responsible for our individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out.

"I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it's genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it's about balance."