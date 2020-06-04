WATCH: Last of British citizens fly home from South Africa

The last of the British travellers stranded in South Africa have flown home on Thursday.

Nigel Casey, the British High Commissioner to South Africa, said this was the last repatriation flight of British citizens from South Africa.

He said over 5 000 people had been repatriated over the last three months, most from Cape Town and Johannesburg.

He said: “These people have been coming from all over South Africa, including lots of people who have been in the Eastern Cape, in East London, Port Elizabeth and elsewhere.

“Our objection has been to get all these people who were stranded here at the beginning of this crisis in March who was visiting from the UK back home.

“I am really proud of this operation, but it is time to call a halt on it. We are stopping the operation globally from June 18. South Africa has been the last part of it. I am very pleased with the corporation we’ve had from DIRCO, from the Department of Transport, from the Western Cape authorities and the police,” he said.