Costa Frangeskides was vacationing at Kaingu Safari Lodge in Zambia when he came across this incredible encounter.





He tells Latestsightings.com of this moment:





“ We were out on a beautiful day safari drive when we came upon a monitor lizard in the middle of the road. We could see that there were two

leopards looking very interested in trying to make a morsel of the monitor.”





“The lizard knew that it was in trouble and immediately began thrashing its tail around from side to side in order to protect itself. The tail is a pretty powerful tool however, once the lizard had its back to the leopard he was able to grab him at the back of the neck and make off into the bushes with his treat.”





“I’m pretty sure that the monitor lizard did not survive the ordeal but this was an incredible sighting to have witnessed. Once again nature has a way to hold you in suspense and play out a multitude of emotions within your soul .”