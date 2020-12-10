WATCH: Lift, SA’s newest budget airline takes to the skies with maiden flight
South Africa’s brand new airline Lift has officially launched with its first flights which departed from Johannesburg and Cape Town just after 6:30am and 6:50am on Thursday.
The newly-branded aircraft were unveiled at OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports this week after much interaction with the South African public who had a hand in choosing its name and livery.
When asked about the timing of starting an airline in a global pandemic that has decimated the industry, Gidon Novick responded: “It’s always the right time to do something right.”
The new airline part-founded by former Uber Africa executive Jonathan Ayache and Novick, who ran low-cost flyer kulala.com, said it planned to avoid a cash-heavy operational model that hit its rivals.
Lift has implemented full flexibility in its customer service mandate where tickets can be cancelled or changed at no extra charge up to 24hrs before the flight.
The airline will fly 4th generation Airbus A320 aircraft leased from Global Aviation Operations, a South African-based charter firm, Reuters reported.
All of Lift's seats will be economy, and will operate between commercial hub Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Over 30 000 seats have been sold since ticket sales opened in November, and throughout the holiday season, children under 12 travel at a 50% off on all flights.
For those craving a decent cup of coffee on their morning flights, Vida e Caffe is onboard with their Estrella blend coffee served complimentary onboard.
Afternoon flights will feature local wines or gins and innovative locally produced snacks.