WATCH: Lift, SA’s newest budget airline takes to the skies with maiden flight

South Africa’s brand new airline Lift has officially launched with its first flights which departed from Johannesburg and Cape Town just after 6:30am and 6:50am on Thursday.

The newly-branded aircraft were unveiled at OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports this week after much interaction with the South African public who had a hand in choosing its name and livery.

When asked about the timing of starting an airline in a global pandemic that has decimated the industry, Gidon Novick responded: “It’s always the right time to do something right.”

The new airline part-founded by former Uber Africa executive Jonathan Ayache and Novick, who ran low-cost flyer kulala.com, said it planned to avoid a cash-heavy operational model that hit its rivals.

Lift has implemented full flexibility in its customer service mandate where tickets can be cancelled or changed at no extra charge up to 24hrs before the flight.