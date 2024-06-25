WATCH: London 2 Cape Town mission complete as Edna arrives in Mother City

Setting off from London on March 13, three doctors from London have completed their overland journey from the United Kingdom to Cape Town through Africa in a 2010 Toyota Hilux D-4D double cab they named Edna. Friends Karen, James, Spence and their car, Edna, left London on 13th of March with the aim of driving through Africa to Cape Town.

Social media has been abuzz since their arrival on Monday night in Cape Town, with some fans questioning how they managed to drive their suspected unroadworthy vehicle to the centre of the city: Veve @LudidiVelani An unroadworthy vehicle is in Cape Town and is making rounds on social media. I think it’s called Edna or something. While questions remain on how it made it through our borders, the municipality must act. Hoping to see the vehicle at the impound site.

City of Cape Town @CityofCT Hi Velani, In terms of national legislation, the Traffic Services can only act if an officer witnesses an infringement first-hand.

Aspiring /lawyaraa @Messilaw28 Umm go witnesses it, it's there 😂😂 Zandi Khanyile🇿🇦 @Zen_ntando3

This confirms that our borders are weak 🤞🏾 Skhindi’Sabesuthu🇿🇦/@Alfie012 Arrest them, that car is not road worthy we saw the videos 😂

Dark Magic Psychic Healer@MasukuSangoma They airlifted that Edna from Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 to Cape Town NABInator@Gowjas

Someone is going to buy Edna at We By Cars with a reversed mileage with a green dekra sticker😭 Others were delighted to welcome them to the Mother City tatendagabriel@Gabriel Tatenda Mubayiwa I screamed when I saw you guys in Capetown today. Am glad you are finally here 👏

pilatesglobetrotter Well done! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Best trip and best team! Edna is the true main character! Thank you guys for taking us along on this epic adventure. Following your trip was like having a series of mini heart attacks. Every twist and turn had me on edge, and I felt every setback like a roller coaster ride! I’ll miss seeing all your posts. Good luck with your residencies! 🧑‍⚕️👩🏻‍⚕️👨‍⚕️🩺 amymjema@amymjema