WATCH: Maldives bans Israeli passport holders in solidarity with Gaza

The government of the Maldives will soon begin refusing entry to all Israeli passport holders. The Indian Ocean archipelago's ban comes in solidarity with the besieged people of Gaza facing unrelenting attacks and widespread hunger from Israel.

At least 37,124 people have been killed and 84,712 injured in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7. On June 3, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu announced a ban on Israeli passport holders entering the country. While the specifics of when the new law will take effect are yet to be disclosed, the cabinet will amend the necessary laws and establish a subcommittee to oversee the process. The Maldives' decision is said to be in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict. President Muizzu has also announced a fundraising campaign to assist people in Palestine.

In response, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that its citizens avoid travelling to the Maldives, including those with dual citizenship. “For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” it said. The reaction on social media has been one of shock, with one person commenting: