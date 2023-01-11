WATCH: Man nonchalantly takes video of plane door opening mid-flight

Passengers found themselves in a scary situation when the door of the plane unfastened mid-flight. The horror!

It is noted that people lost their belongings during the incident, but that was the least of their worries as they were, literally, holding on to dear life.

According to various reports and a statement from the airline, IrAero: “The entry ramp door swung open minutes after the flight took off,’’ adding that this happened when they were 9 000 feet in the air.

Due to them being that high, the passengers were able to feel the strong winds and pressure. None of the passengers or crew members were physically harmed.