WATCH: Man nonchalantly takes video of plane door opening mid-flight

Someone always manages to capture moments, no matter the danger.
Passengers found themselves in a scary situation when the door of the plane unfastened mid-flight. The horror!
It is noted that people lost their belongings during the incident, but that was the least of their worries as they were, literally, holding on to dear life.
According to various reports and a statement from the airline, IrAero: “The entry ramp door swung open minutes after the flight took off,’’ adding that this happened when they were 9 000 feet in the air.
Due to them being that high, the passengers were able to feel the strong winds and pressure. None of the passengers or crew members were physically harmed. I guess it helps to have some calories added to diet so you won’t fly out the cabin like a piece of cloth.
One passenger told “East2West News”, according to a republicworld.com report, passengers located in the back of the aircraft were icy cold due to the wind and pressure.
“A man sitting at the rear of the plane was nearly blown away. He had just unfastened his seat belt,” the passenger said.
Magan airport report states that flight had to make an emergency landing.
A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 9, 2023
The pilots began landing right away.
A new name of Russian roulette - "Russian plane"?
🎥 MASH pic.twitter.com/TO5k7l1O1F
Tweeps are questioning the maintenance of the planes. One user wrote: “This is likely to become a more common situation due to sanctions resulting in a lack of quality spare parts, allied with poor maintenance.”
“It seems to me that it’s only a matter of time before a more serious catastrophe occurs.’’
The incident occurred on Sunday, January 8, flying from Magan Airport, in eastern Russia.