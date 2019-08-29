Marriott International move to eliminate famous tiny toiletry bottles globally could contribute to a 30 percent annual reduction from current amenity plastic usage. Picture: Marriott International.

If you, like me, like to collect single-use shower toiletry bottles, you won’t find any in Marriott International hotels worldwide. And that is a good thing.

The brand announced that it’s expanding an initiative to replace tiny, single-use toiletry bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel with larger, recyclable pump-topped bottles alternative in their guestrooms.

Marriott has already rolled out larger bottles at about 1 000 properties in North America, and its other hotels are expected to make the switch by December 2020.

If implemented globally, the brand's toiletry programme will help prevent about 500 million tiny bottles annually from going to landfills.

The figure is the equivalent to around 1.7 million pounds of plastic, a 30 percent annual reduction from current amenity plastic usage.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International Arne Sorenson said the announcement expands Marriott International’s early 2018 initiative to switch single-use shower toiletry bottles to larger bottles with pump dispensers in five brands: Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites. Besides, four of Marriott International’s brands – Aloft Hotels, Element by Westin, Four Points and Moxy Hotels – previously implemented the pump-dispenser toiletry concept, while a fifth – AC by Marriott – is well on its way to making the change.

Sorenson added that the large, recycled pump-topped bottle contains the same amount of product as about 10 to 12 tiny, single-use bottles. Because tiny bottles are not usually recycled, they end up in the hotels’ trash bins.

“We are continuously finding ways to reduce our hotels’ environmental impact. It’s a huge priority for us.

“This initiative furthers Marriott International’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact as part of its Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction platform that addresses social and environmental issues.

“As part of Serve 360, Marriott International is working toward several sustainability goals such as reducing landfill waste by 45 percent and responsibly sourcing its top 10 product purchase categories – including guestroom amenities – by 2025. These goals, along with other sustainability programs, help reduce Marriott’s global environmental footprint,” she added.

WATCH: