WATCH: Mid-air brawl sees man dragging woman by her hair through aisle

Some passengers on planes are childish. They either refuse to wear their masks or resort to violence. In the latest viral video, a Tunisair flight erupted in chaos after passengers got into a nasty brawl. The video was shared on Instagram page Passenger Shaming, which was voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts". The page was created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen. The short clip starts with travellers frantically screaming and shouting. The fight allegedly broke out due to conflict over seats. The woman is then dragged by a male passenger by the hair and he is also seen trying to hit her face.

Of course, the cabin crew tried their best to stop the fight.

According to the airline's spokesperson Ghassen Ouji an investigation has been opened and that the passengers, at the origin of the incident, could be the subject of prosecution.

“This fight caused a delay of five hours and financial losses were suffered by the company," he said.

Flight attendants 'aren’t all out to get you'

According to Passenger Shaming's post, these kinds of incidents happen more than one thinks.

"A flight attendants’ main role is safety, closely followed by comfort," the page reveals.

"They also play the role of police officer, therapist, bartender, babysitter, actor, concierge, mid reader, referee, nurse, cook, juggler, firefighter, mind reader, cook, travel consultant, conversationalist, mechanic, counselor, plumber, and negotiator...to name a few.

"They aren’t all out to get you. They aren’t all bad. They want you to enjoy your flight. They want to get to the destination as easily as you do. They aren’t paid until the aircraft door is closed and the plane starts moving. They are also responsible to enforce Federal Aviation Regulations set forth by the FAA. (in the U.S.) They aren’t out to get you. As we all slowly start to get back to the skies, kindly show ‘em a little love & respect on your next flight." (sic)